Shelburne Cricket Club prepares for season final

August 29, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

It has been a long season and the Shelburne Cricket Club is now moving toward the final championship game.

The Gladiators have already secured their place in the championship.

The final day of regular season play took place at KTH Park in Shelburne on Sunday, Aug. 25, with the Gladiators meeting the Samurais.

Unlike the previous week which had a lot of rain and cut the games short as players ran for shelter in the downpour, this week the weather was perfect to be out on the pitch.

It was a good game on Sunday, with the Samurais coming out on top.

Highlights of the game included an exceptional performance by batsman, Abhay, of the Gladiators who showed remarkable skill on the pitch, achieving a half-century during the match.

All the regular house league matches for the season have now concluded. The Warriors have been eliminated this season. 

There will be more cricket action this weekend as the Club moves into championship play.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, the Samurais will face the Warriors in a final decisive match at KTH Park.

This is a semi-final game with the winner going on to compete in the 2024 Shelburne Cricket Club final championship game.

The Gladiators have already secured their spot in the final. They will have to wait to find out the winner of Saturday’s semi-final to see who they will be up against in the championship game.

The Shelburne Cricket Club has had a successful season with regular games on the weekends all summer long. 



         

Categories

