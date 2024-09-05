Bottles of alcohol seized, impaired driving charges laid

September 5, 2024

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one driver with impaired operation related offences as the result of a RIDE program.

Officers from the Dufferin OPP were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot-check in the area of Centennial Road in Orangeville on Aug. 28, 2024, just after 11:15 p.m., A driver entered the area, and officers were led into an impaired operation investigation.

A 38-year-old male, from East Garafraxa has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

The listed charge hasn’t been proven in court.

