Over 2,000 charges laid by OPP over long weekend

September 5, 2024 · 0 Comments
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers across Central Region laid over 2,000 charges during Labour Day weekend traffic initiative, which ran from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2.
A total of 2,034 charges were laid across the region, with this number potentially increasing as additional reports are added. These charges include:
• Speeding: 986
• Seatbelt Charges: 130
• Distracted Driving: 8
• Impaired Driving: 47
• Stunt Driving: 25
The remainder of the charges fall under the Highway Traffic Act, Liquor License Act, Off Road Vehicles Act, Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act and Criminal Code.
Officers also issued 410 warnings.
You must be logged in to post a comment.