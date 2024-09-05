Current & Past Articles » Police news

Over 2,000 charges laid by OPP over long weekend

September 5, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers across Central Region laid over 2,000 charges during Labour Day weekend traffic initiative, which ran from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2.

A total of 2,034 charges were laid across the region, with this number potentially increasing as additional reports are added. These charges include:

• Speeding: 986

• Seatbelt Charges: 130

• Distracted Driving: 8

• Impaired Driving: 47

• Stunt Driving: 25

The remainder of the charges fall under the Highway Traffic Act, Liquor License Act, Off Road Vehicles Act, Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act and Criminal Code.

Officers also issued 410 warnings.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne McDonald’s employee receives national recognition

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter McDonald’s Canada has recognized the work accomplishments and dedication of a local restaurant manager with a national ...

Small Town Big Ideas series returns with Canadian author

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents will have the opportunity to listen to and ask questions about pressing topics impacting the ...

Orangeville-Shelburne transit receives funding

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has approved a motion to fund the Grey Transit Route (GTR) that runs between ...

Small facility offering supportive senior housing marks grand opening

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Seniors living in Shelburne now have access to a new supportive senior housing opportunity. Golden Agers Take ...

Inaugural Dufferin Film Festival showcases local talent with 16 original films

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Lights. Camera. Action! Filmmakers, writers, and movie buffs flocked to the Opera House in Orangeville on Aug. ...

Local resident shares concerns about ending transit service 

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Shelburne resident is advocating for better local transit and for the decision to halt weekly transit ...

Local grandfather and grandson fundraising for kids fighting cancer

Written By Paula Brown A Shelburne resident and his grandson are hoping to make a difference for children facing cancer as they prepare to gear ...

Shelburne Village Dental reopens clinic in new location

Written By Paula Brown Get your smiles ready! Shelburne Village Dental celebrated the opening of their new clinic, located at 702 Main St. E in ...

Scott Woods Bands to perform at Grace Tipling Hall this fall

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne residents, prepare for a toe-tapping, foot-stomping, knee-clapping good time.  Fiddle legend, Scott Woods and his multi-talented band are heading back ...

Shelburne ventures into virtual reality

Written By Paula Brown Shelburne residents have the chance to immerse themselves in new realities and experiences from exploring the world, practicing rhythm and music, ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support