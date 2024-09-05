Two vehicle collision in Melancthon results in death of Caledon man

September 5, 2024 · 0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Dufferin County EMS, and Fire Services attended a serious two vehicle collision in Melancthon.

Officers attended County Road 17 between the 3rd and 4th line in Melancthon following the report of a serious collision involving two vehicles on Saturday, Aug. 31, just after 10:15 a.m.

The collision resulted in one fatality.

A 26 -year-old, male from Caledon was pronounced deceased at the scene.

County Road 17 remained closed for several hours after the collision while the Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP investigated.

The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

Readers Comments (0)