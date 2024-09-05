Both North Dufferin Baseball League series tied after opening games

Written By Brian Lockhart

The North Dufferin Baseball League Senior Division playoffs have entered the second round of competition.

Both series are tied after two games.

The Bolton Brewers are up against the Ivy Rangers in this best-of-five, or first to six points match-up.

Bolton came to the playoffs as the first-place team in the league this year finishing the regular season with a 17-5-2 record.

Ivy finished the season in fifth place with a 14-9-2 record and 30 points.

Game 1 of their series got underway on Sunday, Aug. 18, in Bolton.

That first game ended with a 2-1 Brewers win. It was a low-scoring game that ended when Stephen Warden hit a two-run walk-off single that brought in the winning runs.

The second game of the series took place on Tuesday, Aug. 20, in Ivy.

It was a huge game for Ivy when they left the diamond with a 10-0 win. This was the second time this season the Brewers have been shut out. On July 4, they took a 5-0 loss to the New Lowell Knights.

Highlights of Game 2 include a two-run home run from Riley Davies and a solo home run from Adam Vanderheyden.

The series continues this week.

The other second-round series has the second-place Owen Sound Baysox up against the third-place New Lowell Knights.

This series is also tied after two games.

Game 1 of the series got underway on Monday, Aug. 19, in Owen Sound.

The Baysox took an early lead in the series leaving the diamond with a 7-2 win to start things off.

The Knights responded in Game 2, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at their home diamond in New Lowell and evened the series with a narrow 5-4 win.

A highlight of the game was a two-run home run from Owen Sound’s Bryan Post.

The series will continue this week.

The two remaining teams from these two series will compete in the Strother Cup best-of-seven 2024 NDBL championship series.

The final series is scheduled to get underway on Sept. 7.

