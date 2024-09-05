Current & Past Articles » Sports

New pickleball courts ready for play

September 5, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Township of Mulmur unveiled its new tennis and pickleball courts in Mansfield on Aug. 28, and they are now ready for public use.

The courts are located at Thomson Trail Park.

Made possible by a $150,000 Capital Grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation that was first awarded in 2023, tennis and pickleball are sports that can be enjoyed by a variety of residents.

Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon, was in attendance for the grand opening of the new facility.

“The Ontario government has provided this investment through the Ontario Trillium Foundation to construct new tennis and pickleball courts in the Township of Mulmur,” Jones said. “This investment means community members will be closer to home and have more local opportunities to stay active.”

The grant will help the Township of Mulmur to diversify recreation opportunities for residents by funding the construction of this project which includes four new tennis and pickleball courts at the park.

As a growing community, residents are seeking new opportunities to be active, regardless of age or fitness level. The new courts can be used for recreational or organized play.

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the province and is especially popular with people over the age of 50.

Last year, the Ontario Trillium Fund invested more than $110 million into 1,044 community projects and multi-sector partnerships.

Projects aim to enhance economic well-being, foster more active lifestyles, and support child and youth development. 



         

