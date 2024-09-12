Shelburne Cricket Club wraps up house league season with closing ceremony

The Shelburne Cricket Club ended its house league regular season with a championship game and a closing ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 7.

In the final game, the Gladiators were up against the Samurais for the 2024 title.

The Club had a successful season and celebrated with a flag-filled ceremony to mark the occasion before the start of the championship game.

The championship trophies arrived on the playing field by truck with two motorcycle escorts driven by club members.

While house league play has now finished, the Club will also be putting teams together to play against teams from other towns for the remainder of the season.

“Today is our 2024, T25 league finals,” explained Shelburne Cricket Club president Ahsen Siddiqui. “For one of the teams it will be their first time to win this championship. Today’s game is going to be 50/50 as to who is going to win. They both have good batting and good bowling.”

The Club had a successful season, although several of the games were played in less than ideal conditions after a summer of cool and wet weather.

“This is the final game of our league, but we still have three or four more games coming up,” Ahsen said. “There’s the Dufferin Cup and the Stars (Shelburne All-Star Team) will have games against who ever wants to come up and play. This year, the season’s theme was ‘feel the heat’ because the competition level was very high. We’ve had a lot of records broken this year. We have a lot of new players from Shelburne and Dufferin County. Over the last four years, this was the best season. Next year, we are adding a fifth team called the Vikings. We’re going to give a youth the chance to be captain of the team so he can develop his captaincy and leadership skills.”

The Club also has plans to have women’s cricket next year. They had women’s cricket last season, but personal obligations kept many players away this year.

They’re hoping for a good turnout next year.

The Shelburne Cricket is well organized and Ahsen and his team are very dedicated to promoting the sport in the region.

