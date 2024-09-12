Dufferin County holding events for Emancipation and TRC Day

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin County residents have been invited to commemorate Emancipation Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at two upcoming events.

Dufferin County will be hosting two events, called “The Paradox of Slavery and Freedom in Colonial Canada: Acknowledging Our Past to Understand Our Present” and “Past Promises, Present Realities” throughout September.

The goal of the events is to give Dufferin County residents the opportunity to learn, inspire and create change through thought-provoking conversations.

“Dufferin County is working to become a more equity-informed organization where every employee is given the opportunities, resources and support that they deserve, and where every community member can thrive,” said Darren White, Warden of Dufferin County. “We invite residents and County partners to join us in September for these evenings of learning, inspiration and change. Through meaningful and thought-provoking conversation, we can create a more equitable and inclusive community, together.”

The first event, “The Paradox of Slavery and Freedom in Colonial Canada: Acknowledging Our Past to Understand Our Present,” will be held at the Monora Park Pavilion on Sept. 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Led by Dr. Natasha Henry-Dixon, the discussion will focus on Canada’s participation in the institution of the enslavement of African people and the contemporary ways the legacy has manifested into systemic anti-Black racism.

The conversation will touch on dispelling the myth that enslavement didn’t occur in Canada and how anti-Black racism is a part of institutions in structural ways such as policies, procedures and cultural norms.

The second event, “Past Promises, Present Realities”, will be held at the Monora Park Pavillion on Sept. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

During the event, Dr. Taiaiake Alread will discuss Truth and Reconciliation, with a focus on past commitments, present realities, and pathways toward true reconciliation between Canadians and First Nations.

The discussion will provide attendees with a First Nations perspective of the Indigenous-State relationship and how the County of Dufferin and Canadians can contribute to reconciliation.

“Dufferin County continues to provide opportunities for employees, residents and community members to access programming and resources to meaningfully reflect as we work towards understanding the intergenerational harm and injustices that have been perpetuated against marginalized communities. We are proud to host these events in September and look forward to listening and learning together with our community,” said Dufferin County CAO Sonya Pritchard.

Residents are required to register for the events prior to attending and can do so on Eventbrite.

