News from Shelburne Library

September 12, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Library Card Sign Up Month: Running September 1 to 30, any patron who signs up for a Shelburne Public Library membership will be entered into a draw for a Kobo ClaraBW (compatible with the library’s digital collection)! Additionally, anyone who comes in to renew their membership will be entered into a weekly draw for a $5 gift card or a “skip the line pass.” This is a great month to sign up or renew, so drop by YOUR Library soon.

 MoD Scanning Day: On Saturday, September 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the MoD Archives is looking to collect digital scans of community photographs to include in an upcoming exhibition on children and play. Community members will leave with their original photograph, leaving only a digitized copy with the MoD Archival collection. In MoD’s upcoming events they are looking to collect photographs of ‘children at play,’ both historic and modern. MoD wants to see the moments you have captured of kids being kids. This could include playing with toys, friends and family, sports, on playgrounds, and more.

 Into the Wild of Nature Photography with David T. Chapman: On Saturday, September 21 at 3 p.m., the Shelburne Public Library will host a fascinating nature photography presentation. David T. Chapman will focus on three exciting areas of outdoor photography. The first one being landscapes, sunrises/sunsets, autumn colours, wooded and agricultural areas as well as utilizing changes in the weather to make the same location look entirely different. The second segment will cover wildlife photography. This will be mainly focusing on both songbirds and birds of prey but also some of the exciting wildlife we can see right here in Ontario. Last, but not least, we will be looking into the highly detailed world of macro photography as we take a much closer look at the world of wildflowers and insects. Call 519-925-2168 or head over to our Linktree to register (https://linktr.ee/shelburnelibrary). 

 Book Recommendation of the Week: The Lost Letters from Martha’s Vineyard by Michael Callahan: This novel is about two women bound by blood but divided by a long-buried secret and about the island that holds the key to the fateful summer that changed everything forever.

Why Rose Recommends it: Sometimes I need to dive into a book that is a bit lighter in nature, but still has a great plot, and The Lost Letters from Martha’s Vineyard certainly fits the bill.

Told in dual perspectives, this is a historical mystery with modern day ties, brought to light when Kit discovers her grandmother’s fame while cleaning out her attic. Unable to quell her curiosity, Kit starts researching her grandmother’s life. Between the chapters of Kit’s modern day pursuits are the chapters detailing her grandmother’s life in the past. This is one of my favourite ways to unveil the links between characters, and keeps me invested in the story. Pair that with some romance and a bit of suspense, and you’ve got a great, light read! This would be a good choice for those who like Barbara Delinsky or Rachel Hawkins.



         

