Shelburne Fall Fair to return for 157th edition this weekend

September 12, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Summer is in the rearview mirror for another year and Shelburne residents are gearing up to welcome in the cooler months with the return of the Shelburne Fall Fair.

The Shelburne Fall Fair will be making a return to the community from Friday, Sept. 13 to Sunday, Sept. 15.

“We’re excited because the weather is going to be good, we’ve turned it into a two-day event and we’re bring back a lot of events we didn’t have last year,” said Shelburne District Agricultural Society President Murray Crawford. “The Shelburne Fall Fair brings people together and gives the community something to do. Come out to support and enjoy your community.”

The 2024 Shelburne Fall Fair will kick off on Friday with the Ambassador Competition.

Visitors will enjoy a variety of shows, competitions and activities starting on Saturday, including a pancake breakfast, bicycle race, horse pull competition, baby show, dog show, tractor and ATV pulls, and a pie eating contest.

Families will also get to participate in farm games including the potatoes sack, egg spoon, wheelbarrow and family round bale races.

The festivities will continue on the Sunday with a beef cattle show, sheep show, Dad’s stroller race, wood carving and the penultimate event – the demolition derby.

This year, the Shelburne District Agricultural Society, which organizes the annual fall fair, will be introducing a children’s category to the demolition derby. Children ages 3-6 and 7-10 will be able to sign up to take part in the event on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

“We thought we’d bring something new for people to come see and bring a different group of people in to the event,” said Crawford.

Part of the goal of the Shelburne Fall Fair is to promote and share the importance of agriculture through educational displays and competitions.

“A lot of people don’t understand how much agriculture generates income in the community and how many farms are around the area and what they provide,” said Crawford.

The Shelburne Fall Fair is the longest standing annual event in the community, even dating back to before the Town of Shelburne was officially established. The first Shelburne Fall Fair was held on the roadside in Masonville in October of 1868 as a one-day event. In 1888, Simon Jelly, the older brother of William Jelly and one of the original family members to settle in town, gave 16 acres of his farm, which to this day serves as the location for the Fairgrounds.

In 2017, the Shelburne District Agricultural Society celebrated the 150th anniversary of the fair.

The 2024 Shelburne Fall Fair will be held from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15 at the Shelburne Fairgrounds, located at 377 William Street.

For a complete schedule of the events and their specific times at this year’s fall fair, visit the Shelburne Fall Fair website at www.shelburnefair.weebly.com.

Readers Comments (0)