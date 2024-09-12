Current & Past Articles » Police news

Mischief, shoplifting and collision keep OPP busy in recent days

September 12, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

Report of shoplifting results in impaired driving charge for Shelburne man

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Shelburne man with impaired driving as the result of a shoplifting investigation. 

Dufferin OPP officers responded to a shoplift call for service at a grocery store in Shelburne on Sept. 10, shortly after 3:30 p.m. The accused had left the scene prior to police arrival. 

Officers located the driver who was operating a mobility scooter and were led into an impaired driving investigation.

Brent YOUNG, a 58-year-old male, from Shelburne has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for 7 days.

The impaired driving charge has not been proven in court.

Mulmur collision puts three in hospital 

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a serious collision that occurred on Airport Road, County Rd. 18 in Mulmur.

On Sept. 7, shortly before 8:30 p.m, Dufferin OPP officers along with emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle collision on Airport Road near County Rd. 21 in Mulmur. 

Three individuals were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

One party was transported to a Toronto area trauma centre. 

Airport Road was closed for several hours while the OPP continued their investigation. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 519-925-3838 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and would like to speak with victim service, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

Three men charged with mischief in downtown Shelburne

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged three people with mischief and alcohol related offences over the weekend.  

On Sept. 7, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a call for service in the area of Main Street and Owen Sound Street in Shelburne.

The complainant advised that three parties were observed banging on windows and damaging construction signs. Police arrived on scene and were led into a mischief investigation.

Amrat Buttar, a 24-year-old from Brampton has been charged with mischief – destroys or damages property.

Gurveer Chohan, a 29-year-old from Brampton has been charged with mischief – destroys or damages property and being intoxicated in public place.

Maihtaab Singh, a 22-year-old from Mono has been charged with mischief – destroys or damages property.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.



         

