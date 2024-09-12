NDBL senior championship series tied after weekend games

The North Dufferin Baseball League Championship series is tied at one after the opening games over the weekend.

The Owen Sound Baysox and Ivy Rangers are battling it out in a best-of-seven series for the NDBL Strother Cup.

Owen Sound arrived at the championship after finishing second in the regular season. In the second round of competition, they eliminated the New Lowell Knights.

Ivy is the dark horse entry in this year’s championship. The Rangers finished in fifth place in the regular season, then went on to knock out the Creemore Padres in the first round of playoffs.

They went on to eliminate the first-place Bolton Brewers in the second round. That series went five games and wrapped up on Aug. 29, to move Ivy to the championship series.

Both Ivy and Owen Sound have a lot of talent on their teams.

Game 1 of the championship series got underway on Saturday, Sept. 7, in Owen Sound. On their home diamond, the Baysox managed to squeeze out a one-run win to take the game 5-4.

Game 2 of the series took place in Ivy On Sunday, Sept. 8. This time the Rangers came out on top, shutting out the Baysox 3-0, to tie the series.

The NDBL senior division had a successful season this year after playing a 24-game regular season schedule.

The season got underway the first week of May, and wrapped up at the end of July, before heading into the playoffs.

The Bolton Brewers finished in first place with a 19-5 record. They were followed by the Owen Sound Baysox, the New Lowell Knights, the Creemore Padres, and the Ivy Rangers.

The playoffs started on Aug. 6, with eight teams in competition.

The championship series will continue this weekend with Game 3 scheduled to take place in Owen Sound on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m.

Game 4 of the series will take place the following day, Sunday, Sept. 15, with that game also taking place in Owen Sound.

Game time is 2 p.m.

