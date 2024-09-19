News from Shelburne Library

September 19, 2024 · 0 Comments

September 1st-30th, 2024: Library Card Sign Up Month: Starting September 1st, any patron who signs up for a membership will be entered into a draw for a Kobo ClaraBW (compatible with the library’s digital collection). Additionally, anyone who comes in to renew their membership will be entered into a weekly draw for a $5 gift card or a “skip the line pass.” Check out our social pages to see how your fellow community members use YOUR Library.

This Saturday, September 21st, 10am-2pm: MoD Scanning Day: The MoD Archives will be at the library looking to collect digital scans of community photographs to include in an upcoming exhibition on children and play. Community members will leave with their original photograph, leaving only a digitized copy with the MoD Archival collection. MoD wants to see the moments you have captured of kids being kids.

Saturday, September 21st @ 3pm: Into the Wild of Nature Photography with David T. Chapman: In this fascinating nature photography presentation, David will focus on three exciting areas of outdoor photography. The first one being landscapes, sunrises/sunsets, autumn colours, as well as utilizing changes in the weather. The second segment will cover wildlife photography. We will be looking into the highly detailed world of macro photography. Call 519-925-2168 or head over to our Linktree to register (https://linktr.ee/shelburnelibrary).

The God of the Woods by Liz Moore: Early morning, August 1975: a camp counselor discovers an empty bunk. Its occupant, Barbara Van Laar, has gone missing. Barbara isn’t just any thirteen-year-old: she’s the daughter of the family that owns the summer camp and employs most of the region’s residents. This also isn’t the first time a Van Laar child has disappeared. Barbara’s older brother similarly vanished fourteen years ago, never to be found.

Why Jade Recommends it: Books that are set in areas with lots of summer recreation and include a mystery, are the perfect fit for an end-of-summer read! Told through alternating perspectives, we see how Barbara Van Laar disappeared, and how her story intertwines with her brother, Bear’s, disappearance.

The God of the Woods is full of really likeable characters (and plenty not-so-likeable), which is going to make you determined to figure out what has happened to the Van Laar kids. Just when you think you have it figured out, you’re going to be surprised.

A great choice for those who like Shari Lapena, Tana French, and Kate Morton. I’d also recommend reading Moore’s Long Bright River while you wait!

