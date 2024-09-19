Dufferin OPP investigating vehicle fire in Melancthon

September 19, 2024 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a vehicle fire that occurred in the Township of Melancthon.

On September 15, 2024, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers, along with Shelburne Fire, responded to a report of a fully engulfed vehicle. The vehicle was located on the shoulder of 270 Sideroad in the Township of Melancthon.

Upon police arrival a confirmation was made that there were zero occupants within the vehicle. A license plate was recovered from the vehicle described as a small sedan, and it was reported as stolen a short time after by the registered owner.

This investigation is ongoing, and police are asking if you have information regarding this incident, please contact the Dufferin County OPP at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers Simcoe, Dufferin & Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

Readers Comments (0)