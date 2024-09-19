Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP investigating vehicle fire in Melancthon

September 19, 2024   ·   0 Comments

The Dufferin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a vehicle fire that occurred in the Township of Melancthon.

 On September 15, 2024, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers, along with Shelburne Fire, responded to a report of a fully engulfed vehicle. The vehicle was located on the shoulder of 270 Sideroad in the Township of Melancthon.

 Upon police arrival a confirmation was made that there were zero occupants within the vehicle. A license plate was recovered from the vehicle described as a small sedan, and it was reported as stolen a short time after by the registered owner.

 This investigation is ongoing, and police are asking if you have information regarding this incident, please contact the Dufferin County OPP at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers Simcoe, Dufferin & Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Dufferin Farm Tour aims to connect the field to the plate

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents and tourists have the opportunity to learn about and see the day-to-day operations of ...

More funds needed to address food bank needs

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County council has passed a motion to consider increasing the amount of money they will give ...

Assault, break and enter, impaired driving among charges in Shelburne

Written By Sam Odrowski A Brampton resident is facing 15 charges and a man from Caledon is facing six charges related to impaired driving investigations ...

Local organizations seek funding from council

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council recently took a first look at the local organizations seeking funding from the 2025 ...

Local high school student’s art featured at Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A 16-year-old Dufferin County artist is sharing her collection of work with the community at her debut ...

Shelburne McDonald’s employee receives national recognition

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter McDonald’s Canada has recognized the work accomplishments and dedication of a local restaurant manager with a national ...

Small Town Big Ideas series returns with Canadian author

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents will have the opportunity to listen to and ask questions about pressing topics impacting the ...

Orangeville-Shelburne transit receives funding

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has approved a motion to fund the Grey Transit Route (GTR) that runs between ...

Small facility offering supportive senior housing marks grand opening

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Seniors living in Shelburne now have access to a new supportive senior housing opportunity. Golden Agers Take ...

Inaugural Dufferin Film Festival showcases local talent with 16 original films

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Lights. Camera. Action! Filmmakers, writers, and movie buffs flocked to the Opera House in Orangeville on Aug. ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support