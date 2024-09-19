Current & Past Articles » General News

Man dead following motorcycle and SUV collision in Mulmur

September 19, 2024

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Dufferin County EMS, and Fire Services attended a serious three-vehicle collision in Mulmur over the weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, at approximately 2:45 p.m., officers attended County Road 19 in Mulmur for the report of a serious three-vehicle vehicle collision. 

The collision involved a motorcycle, sedan and sport utility vehicle (SUV). The motorcycle was traveling southbound and collided with a northbound sedan and SUV.

Sadly, as a result of the collision the driver of the motorcycle, a 53-year-old male from Hamilton, was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

There were no other injuries reported at the time of the collision.

The Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.



         

