36-year-old Shelburne man charged with impaired driving offences

September 19, 2024

Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one male with impaired operation related offences.

On September 17, 2024, shortly after 4:15 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Willoughby Road in the Town of Caledon. Officers arrived on scene and were led into an impaired driving investigation.

Justin COPELAND, a 36-year-old male, from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The charges have not been proven in court.

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for 7 days.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure, or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.”

