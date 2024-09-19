Current & Past Articles » Police news

36-year-old Shelburne man charged with impaired driving offences

September 19, 2024   ·   0 Comments

 Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one male with impaired operation related offences.

On September 17, 2024, shortly after 4:15 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Willoughby Road in the Town of Caledon. Officers arrived on scene and were led into an impaired driving investigation.

Justin COPELAND, a 36-year-old male, from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The charges have not been proven in court.

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for 7 days.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure, or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Dufferin Farm Tour aims to connect the field to the plate

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents and tourists have the opportunity to learn about and see the day-to-day operations of ...

More funds needed to address food bank needs

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County council has passed a motion to consider increasing the amount of money they will give ...

Assault, break and enter, impaired driving among charges in Shelburne

Written By Sam Odrowski A Brampton resident is facing 15 charges and a man from Caledon is facing six charges related to impaired driving investigations ...

Local organizations seek funding from council

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council recently took a first look at the local organizations seeking funding from the 2025 ...

Local high school student’s art featured at Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A 16-year-old Dufferin County artist is sharing her collection of work with the community at her debut ...

Shelburne McDonald’s employee receives national recognition

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter McDonald’s Canada has recognized the work accomplishments and dedication of a local restaurant manager with a national ...

Small Town Big Ideas series returns with Canadian author

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents will have the opportunity to listen to and ask questions about pressing topics impacting the ...

Orangeville-Shelburne transit receives funding

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has approved a motion to fund the Grey Transit Route (GTR) that runs between ...

Small facility offering supportive senior housing marks grand opening

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Seniors living in Shelburne now have access to a new supportive senior housing opportunity. Golden Agers Take ...

Inaugural Dufferin Film Festival showcases local talent with 16 original films

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Lights. Camera. Action! Filmmakers, writers, and movie buffs flocked to the Opera House in Orangeville on Aug. ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support