Officers charge three people with impaired operation over the weekend

September 19, 2024   ·   0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged three parties with impaired operation related charges over the weekend.

On September 14, 2024, shortly after 1:00 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision (MVC) in the area of County Road 2 in the Township of Melancthon. Officers arrived on scene and were led into an impaired driving investigation.

Frances DOERFLER, a 44-year-old female, from Thornbury has been charged with:

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

•Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

•Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

•Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

On September 14, 2024, shortly after 10:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision (MVC) in the area of Blindline and Broadway in the Town of Orangeville. The driver had left the scene of the MVC prior to police arrival. Officers located the driver a short time later and were led into an impaired driving investigation.

Mark ANASTACIO, a 44-year-old male, from Orangeville has been charged with:

•Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

•Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

•Drive motor vehicle – Perform stunt

• Careless driving

On September 15, 2024, shortly after 5:15 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Owen Sound Street in the Town of Shelburne. Officers located the vehicle and were led into an impaired driving investigation.

Angela BRAMER, a 33-year-old female, from Hamilton has been charged with:

•Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

•Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The charges have not been proven in court.

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for 7 days.



         

