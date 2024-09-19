High schools ready to start fall athletic season

September 19, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

High schools in the region wasted no time assembling the schedules for the fall athletic season.

Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) in Shelburne has a good turnout of teams and individuals for the new season.

The season got underway on Monday, Sept. 16, with girls field hockey.

Field hockey is played on a series of tournament days with each school playing seven regular season games before going into the playoffs.

Centre Dufferin is fielding a baseball team this year. It is a short season with six games on the schedule.

Baseball is always a difficult sport for high schools because there is a risk of hitting colder weather in the fall, and the spring provides challenges with weather and wet fields.

All high school baseball games will be played at Joe Kaine Park in Guelph.

The CDDHS Royals played their first game on Sept. 18.

Centre Dufferin will have two girl’s basketball teams on the court this season. There are junior and senior teams.

The local high school has been strong in basketball over the last several seasons.

Both junior and senior basketball teams will play their home openers on Sept. 23.

The juniors will have a six-game regular season and the seniors will play an eight-game regular season.

Cross Country runners will have a big meet at Teen Ranch in Caledon on Wednesday, Oct. 23. This year’s meet will be hosted by Orangeville District Secondary School.

Boys soccer will have a varsity team representing CDDHS this year. The first match of the year will take place on Friday, Sept. 20, with the Royals’ first home game scheduled for Monday, Sept. 23.

Tennis will hold a District 4/10 championship on Friday, Oct. 11. The meet will be held at the Royal City Tennis Club in Guelph.

Boy’s volleyball will get underway on Monday, Sept. 23, with tournament days at Westside Secondary School in Orangeville. Both Royals junior and senior teams will be there.

Centre Dufferin will host a tournament day on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Readers Comments (0)