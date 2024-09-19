Current & Past Articles » Sports

High schools ready to start fall athletic season

September 19, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

High schools in the region wasted no time assembling the schedules for the fall athletic season.

Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) in Shelburne has a good turnout of teams and individuals for the new season.

The season got underway on Monday, Sept. 16, with girls field hockey.

Field hockey is played on a series of tournament days with each school playing seven regular season games before going into the playoffs.

Centre Dufferin is fielding a baseball team this year. It is a short season with six games on the schedule.

Baseball is always a difficult sport for high schools because there is a risk of hitting colder weather in the fall, and the spring provides challenges with weather and wet fields.

All high school baseball games will be played at Joe Kaine Park in Guelph.

The CDDHS Royals played their first game on Sept. 18.

Centre Dufferin will have two girl’s basketball teams on the court this season. There are junior and senior teams.

The local high school has been strong in basketball over the last several seasons.

Both junior and senior basketball teams will play their home openers on Sept. 23.

The juniors will have a six-game regular season and the seniors will play an eight-game regular season.

Cross Country runners will have a big meet at Teen Ranch in Caledon on Wednesday, Oct. 23. This year’s meet will be hosted by Orangeville District Secondary School.

Boys soccer will have a varsity team representing CDDHS this year. The first match of the year will take place on Friday, Sept. 20, with the Royals’ first home game scheduled for Monday, Sept. 23.

Tennis will hold a District 4/10 championship on Friday, Oct. 11. The meet will be held at the Royal City Tennis Club in Guelph.

Boy’s volleyball will get underway on Monday, Sept. 23, with tournament days at Westside Secondary School in Orangeville. Both Royals junior and senior teams will be there.

Centre Dufferin will host a tournament day on Wednesday, Oct. 2. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Dufferin Farm Tour aims to connect the field to the plate

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents and tourists have the opportunity to learn about and see the day-to-day operations of ...

More funds needed to address food bank needs

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County council has passed a motion to consider increasing the amount of money they will give ...

Assault, break and enter, impaired driving among charges in Shelburne

Written By Sam Odrowski A Brampton resident is facing 15 charges and a man from Caledon is facing six charges related to impaired driving investigations ...

Local organizations seek funding from council

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council recently took a first look at the local organizations seeking funding from the 2025 ...

Local high school student’s art featured at Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A 16-year-old Dufferin County artist is sharing her collection of work with the community at her debut ...

Shelburne McDonald’s employee receives national recognition

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter McDonald’s Canada has recognized the work accomplishments and dedication of a local restaurant manager with a national ...

Small Town Big Ideas series returns with Canadian author

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents will have the opportunity to listen to and ask questions about pressing topics impacting the ...

Orangeville-Shelburne transit receives funding

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has approved a motion to fund the Grey Transit Route (GTR) that runs between ...

Small facility offering supportive senior housing marks grand opening

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Seniors living in Shelburne now have access to a new supportive senior housing opportunity. Golden Agers Take ...

Inaugural Dufferin Film Festival showcases local talent with 16 original films

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Lights. Camera. Action! Filmmakers, writers, and movie buffs flocked to the Opera House in Orangeville on Aug. ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support