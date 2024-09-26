Headline News

Headwaters Hospital opens beds, resources to teddy bear patients

September 26, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

It’s something children and Headwaters Health Care Centre professionals have long known: Stuffies need care and attention, too.

The Orangeville hospital hosted this year’s edition of the annual Teddy Bear Clinic on Sept. 21.

The Teddy Bear Clinic is an annual, carnival-style event where children can bring their teddy bears or stuffies to the hospital for care, diagnosis, and treatment from real doctors and health care providers at Headwaters.

This year’s clinic had much to help take children’s minds off the health of their beloved stuffies. Activities like face painting, lawn games, barbecue, and live entertainment assuaged visitors’ concern for Teddy.

The clinic was billed as an educational and fun-filled day where children learned about what happens during a typical hospital visit and the work of emergency first responders, including the Dufferin County Paramedic Service, OPP Dufferin Detachment, and personnel from the Orangeville Fire Department.

“We know how important the Headwaters experience is for our youngest of patients: children,” said Juliann McArthur, the hospital’s patient experience manager.

“Giving kids a chance to experience what it’s like to visit Headwaters for an emergency can help reduce anxiety and increase their familiarity with health care among friendly faces of Headwaters’ health care team.”

The event last weekend offered participants an expanded Teddy Bear Clinic that included Teddy Stretch and Teddy Nutrition in addition to Teddy Diagnostic Imaging, a Teddy Pharmacy, and Teddy Treatment.

“The Teddy Bear Clinic also gives children inspiration for a career in healthcare and a chance to meet real doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals,” McArthur said.

There was also plenty of swag available from official Headwaters Health Care Centre teddy bears, and Teddy Bear Clinic T-shirts.

All funds raised during the Teddy Bear Clinic will be used to improve children’s experiences at Headwaters Health Care Centre. 

“Our Clinical Priority Plan shows us that there is a growing number of young families in Dufferin-Caledon,” said Annette Jones, the hospital’s vice president of patient experience.

“Community events like Headwaters’ Teddy Bear Clinic help to grow our children’s patient experience program and prepare children and parents for what-if health emergencies from their local hospital,” she added.



         

