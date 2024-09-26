Headline News

Orangeville councillor Tess Prendergast to be Ontario Liberal Party’s Dufferin—Caledon candidate

September 26, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Dufferin—Caledon Provincial Liberal Association recently announced Tess Prendergast will officially be nominated as the Ontario Liberal Party’s candidate for the upcoming provincial election in Dufferin—Caledon.

She will be nominated at an Ontario Liberal Party meeting on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m. at Caledon Village Place (18313 Hurontario St, Caledon Village).

“Tess Prendergast is a dedicated community leader, currently serving as a councillor for the Town of Orangeville. A passionate advocate for public services and environmental sustainability, Prendergast brings her extensive experience in education, social justice, and municipal governance to the provincial stage,” said the Ontario Liberal Party in a press release on Sept. 25.

“She previously ran as a candidate in the 2022 provincial election and has long been engaged in local politics and community development, focusing on affordable housing, healthcare, and accessible public transit.”

Prendergast ran as the NDP candidate in Ontario’s 2022 provincial election.

She’s been a resident of Orangeville since 2011, and her priorities are focused on strong public services, promoting economic opportunities, and ensuring that government decisions are transparent and accountable.

As a French teacher and librarian, her work has been committed to improving education, public health care, and the environment.

“She aims to bring these values into the provincial legislature,” said the Ontario Liberal Party’s press release.

The nomination event on Oct. 20 is open to all, and those interested in supporting Tess’s campaign are encouraged to attend.

Anyone interested in attending the event can contact Josh Loeffler, President of the DufferinCaledon Provincial Liberal Association, for more information at president@dcpla.ca or 519-216-1549.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne council accepts $42,500 in community grant recommendations for 2025 budget

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved $42,500 in recommended funding for the 2025 budget that local organizations will receive ...

Shelburne to honour Alex Cater with memorial plaque

By Brian Lockhart The Town of Shelburne is honouring one of its residents with a memorial plaque that will be installed at Greenwood Park. Alex ...

Orangeville councillor Tess Prendergast to be Ontario Liberal Party’s Dufferin—Caledon candidate

By Sam Odrowski The Dufferin—Caledon Provincial Liberal Association recently announced Tess Prendergast will officially be nominated as the Ontario Liberal Party’s candidate for the upcoming ...

Two Dufferin County events to commemorate National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two events focused on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation are coming to Dufferin County. The first ...

Artist inspired by rebirth and transformation for MoD Silo Gallery show

By Brian Lockhart When asked to produce work for a show at the Museum of Dufferin, Orangeville artist Stephanie Casino Esguerra, spent several weeks of ...

Headwaters Hospital opens beds, resources to teddy bear patients

By JAMES MATTHEWS It’s something children and Headwaters Health Care Centre professionals have long known: Stuffies need care and attention, too. The Orangeville hospital hosted ...

Local doctor helping recruit physicians in Dufferin–Caledon

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local family doctor is taking on the role of helping recruit more physicians to Dufferin County and ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation’s 25th Gala raises nearly $750k for cancer care

By Sam Odrowski The 25th Annual Headwaters Foundation Gala, held at Hockley Valley Resort, brought in significant funding for Orangeville’s hospital. The event raised $748,000 ...

Headwaters joins other hospitals in unified approach to electronic medical records management

By Paula Brown Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has reached a milestone in its management of electronic medical records. The local hospital announced in a ...

Dufferin Farm Tour aims to connect the field to the plate

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents and tourists have the opportunity to learn about and see the day-to-day operations of ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support