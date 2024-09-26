Headline News

Shelburne to honour Alex Cater with memorial plaque

September 26, 2024

By Brian Lockhart

The Town of Shelburne is honouring one of its residents with a memorial plaque that will be installed at Greenwood Park.

Alex S. Carter was very involved in the community in various events and committees. He was especially involved with the Shelburne Soccer Club where he was the sponsorship director and spent countless hours visiting local businesses to ensure sponsorships so kids could continue playing the sport.

Alex was also on the Town Arts and Heritage Committee and involved with the Board of Education.

Alex passed away on September 27, 2023.

In honour of his contributions to the Town, a memorial plaque will be placed on a bench to remember him.

The plaque and bench are in Brigans Field at Greenwood Park in Shelburne.

The public is invited to come out for the official dedication ceremony and honour Alex’s contributions to the sport and the town.

The ceremony will take place this Saturday, Sept. 28, at Greenwood Park at noon.



         

