Owen Sound claims NDBL senior championship

September 26, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Owen Sound Baysox are the new North Dufferin Baseball League senior champions after winning Game 5 of their best-of-seven championship series with the Ivy Rangers.

The final score was 9-6.

The final game took place at Owen Sound’s home diamond.

Owen Sound went into the game with a 3-1 lead in the series. The Baysox have only played in the league for three years.

In the first inning of the final game, the Baysox scored a single run. Ivy answered in the third frame by scoring two runs, then plated two more in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead.

The Baysox had a huge fifth inning with seven hits, including a two-run home run from Paul Van Cedar.

At the end of the inning, seven runs crossed the plate to make it an 8-4 Baysox game.

Down by three runs, the Rangers went three-up, three-down in the bottom of the seventh and Owen Sound claimed their first-ever Strother Cup.

In total, the Baysox outhit the Rangers 12-6 with Robert Doyle hitting a double and two singles, Van Cedar with a home run and single, Ryan McNeil and Greg Slater with two singles and Bryan Post, Ryan Bartley, and Wade Walsh each with one hit.

Ivy hits included a home run from Noah Sauder, a double from Ryan Barr, two singles from Jake Banner, and singles by Charlie Jeans and Parker Walker.

Matt Barr, the workhorse for Ivy, started on the mound going 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits, walking five, and hitting two batters while striking out seven.

Jarrett Vanderpost came in relief for two-third innings, giving up four runs, six hits, and walking one batsman.

Baysox ace Trevor Smith pitched a complete game giving up six runs on six hits, walking one, while striking out six Rangers.

In a post-game presentation, Owen Sound’s Greg Slater was named Playoff MVP and was presented with the Paul Carruthers Memorial Award from former executive member Peter Kinghan.

League secretary, Scott Anderson congratulated both teams on their seasons and presented father and son duo Don and Ryan Bartley with the Strother Cup. 



         

