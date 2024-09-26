Sports

Royals senior girls start basketball season in home gym

September 26, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals girls’ basketball teams have started the 2024 year with the home and season openers on their home court on Monday, Sept. 23.

The senior Royals hosted Emmanuel Christian High School from Fergus for their first game of the year.

The senior team has an almost completely new line-up on the court this year. Many of the key players from last year’s squad have graduated and new players have stepped up to fill the senior roster.

Monday’s game got off to a very competitive start.

At the end of the first quarter, the Royals were leading by a single point, with 9-8 showing on the scoreboard.

Emmanuel Christian started getting the edge when they returned to play for the second quarter.

At the half, Emmanuel had moved ahead by six points and were leading 19-13.

At the final buzzer, the Royals had to settle for a 34-13 loss. 

Senior teams have an eight-game regular season schedule this year.

The Royals senior girls’ team will have a road game on Sept. 25 at Norwell District Secondary School.

They will return to their home court at CDDHS on Monday, Sept. 30, to host Wellington Heights Secondary School.

That game is scheduled for 2:10 p.m.

The Royals junior team also hosted Emmanuel Christian High School in the Centre Dufferin gym on Monday.

The Centre Dufferin team had to settle for a 35-5 loss in their first game.

The Juniors have a six-game regular schedule this season.

They will be on the road for their next three games in Orangeville, Erin, and Fergus.

They will be back on home court at Centre Dufferin on Monday, Oct. 21, when they will host Westside Secondary School from Orangeville.

Game time is 2:30 p.m,



         

Categories

