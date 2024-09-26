Commentary

Exploding pagers: What was the point?

September 26, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Gwynne Dyer

The exploding pagers that killed at least 12 people and injured 2,800 others in Lebanon and some adjacent places on Tuesday were mostly just a new wrinkle on the exploding cellphones that Israel has used to assassinate its opponents in the past, but there was one major innovation.

You expect competence and ingenuity from Israel’s Mossad spy agency, so it’s no surprise that it knew Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based Islamist organization, was planning to replace the mobile phones of its planners and commanders with old-fashioned pagers. (One-way pagers cannot transmit, so do not reveal the holder’s location.)

More impressively, Mossad found the information early enough to use it. Its operatives quickly turned to an obscure Hungarian firm called BAC Consulting that manufactures pagers under license from a Taiwan company called Gold Apollo.

Gold Apollo’s founder, Hsu Ching-kuang, denies it made the pagers used by Hezbollah, claiming that BAC Consulting had bought the rights to manufacture its pagers in Europe. “The product was not ours. It was only that it had our brand on it,” Hsu said. “We are a responsible company. This is very embarrassing.” Indeed.

Now come the speculative bits. Was BAC Consulting a front organization set up in Budapest by Mossad? That seems likely, because sabotaging 5,000 pagers is an industrial-scale operation, not easily hidden. It is not something that can be done by three guys working in a garage.

And how on Earth did Mossad persuade some senior Hezbollah officials to order 5,000 Gold Apollo Model AR-924 pagers from a dubious Hungarian company? Hezbollah will be tearing itself to shreds today as it frantically hunts for the traitors, and some of its senior officials will be facing ruthless interrogations and probably even torture.

Speculations aside, the rigged pagers were all delivered to Hezbollah a couple of months ago and have been in daily use ever since. The obvious question is: what was it all for? The answer to that lies in another question: why so many?

Normal Mossad assassinations target one or two key figures in militant Arab organizations. There seems little point in targeting thousands of mid- and low-level officials, all of whom will automatically be replaced by their immediate subordinates. Unless, of course, you want to take out as many as possible of them on a single designated day.

The technical brilliance of the Mossad operation was not in how the pagers were manufactured nor in the way the explosive was disguised or concealed. It was in the fact that all 5,000 pagers, widely dispersed across Lebanon and nearby countries, could be detonated simultaneously by a single coded signal.

That is exactly what the Israeli government would want to do on the day it finally launched its long-threatened invasion of Lebanon to ‘destroy’ Hezbollah. 

True, such an operation is unlikely ever to succeed. After eleven months of fighting, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) has not even managed to destroy Hamas, a far weaker foe. But for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahus’s government, which cannot think of anything else to do, attacking Hezbollah is an almost irresistible displacement activity.

If he finally decides to go down that road, then thousands of pagers exploding and killing or maiming thousands of Hezbollah’s key cadres on the first day of the attack would make perfectly good sense.

So why have the Israelis jumped the gun? According to their own leaked explanation, it was because they thought Hezbollah was about to discover that its pagers had been sabotaged. Use them or lose them, even if using them without an accompanying invasion is a far less effective action resulting only in a few thousand shredded hands, faces and groins. 

To maximize the damage, Mossad reportedly sent a message alert to the pagers less than a minute before the actual ‘explode’ command in order to ensure that as many Hezbollah commanders as possible would be looking at their pagers at just the right time. However, the pagers that stayed in trouser pockets did almost as much damage to stomachs and genitalia.

On Wednesday (Sept. 18) afternoon, the Israelis blew up several thousand Hezbollah walkie-talkies that it had also rigged to explode on command in a separate, probably much earlier operation. Most walkie-talkies were in storage and would only have been issued if Israel actually invaded, so there were few casualties from those explosions.

The whole thing is just a footnote in history, really, though a fascinating one. Most of the victims were actual combatants, for once, and the only message it sends is that Israel is not yet ready to invade Lebanon. Whether it ever will be ready remains to be seen, but doing so without crippling Hezbollah’s communications first would be a very big mistake. 

____________________________________________________________________________________

To shorten to 700 words, omit paragraphs 4 and 15. (“Gold…indeed”; and “On Wednesday…explosion”) 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne council accepts $42,500 in community grant recommendations for 2025 budget

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved $42,500 in recommended funding for the 2025 budget that local organizations will receive ...

Shelburne to honour Alex Cater with memorial plaque

By Brian Lockhart The Town of Shelburne is honouring one of its residents with a memorial plaque that will be installed at Greenwood Park. Alex ...

Orangeville councillor Tess Prendergast to be Ontario Liberal Party’s Dufferin—Caledon candidate

By Sam Odrowski The Dufferin—Caledon Provincial Liberal Association recently announced Tess Prendergast will officially be nominated as the Ontario Liberal Party’s candidate for the upcoming ...

Two Dufferin County events to commemorate National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two events focused on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation are coming to Dufferin County. The first ...

Artist inspired by rebirth and transformation for MoD Silo Gallery show

By Brian Lockhart When asked to produce work for a show at the Museum of Dufferin, Orangeville artist Stephanie Casino Esguerra, spent several weeks of ...

Headwaters Hospital opens beds, resources to teddy bear patients

By JAMES MATTHEWS It’s something children and Headwaters Health Care Centre professionals have long known: Stuffies need care and attention, too. The Orangeville hospital hosted ...

Local doctor helping recruit physicians in Dufferin–Caledon

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local family doctor is taking on the role of helping recruit more physicians to Dufferin County and ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation’s 25th Gala raises nearly $750k for cancer care

By Sam Odrowski The 25th Annual Headwaters Foundation Gala, held at Hockley Valley Resort, brought in significant funding for Orangeville’s hospital. The event raised $748,000 ...

Headwaters joins other hospitals in unified approach to electronic medical records management

By Paula Brown Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has reached a milestone in its management of electronic medical records. The local hospital announced in a ...

Dufferin Farm Tour aims to connect the field to the plate

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents and tourists have the opportunity to learn about and see the day-to-day operations of ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support