Resource fair coming to Centennial Hylands Elementary School 

October 3, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Families new to Shelburne and northern Dufferin County have the opportunity to learn more about the services and programs available to them locally. 

Centennial Hylands Elementary School, located at 35 School Rd. in Shelburne, will be hosting a resource fair on Saturday (Oct. 5) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The purpose of the event is to bring the many organizations and groups that provide services and programming for youth in the community, into one space to bridge the accessibility gap with new families. 

“I know from our experience in the school that families are feeling very overwhelmed and they don’t have a starting point; they’re not aware of what is out there in the community,” said Elisia Fendley, organizer of the event. “I did this event so the organizations could come to them, rather than them having to search themselves and possibly giving up.”

The resource fair will feature more than 30 organizations, groups and sports teams from all around Dufferin County.

A few of the local groups slated to appear at the resource fair include Dufferin Child and Family Services (DCAFS), Kerry’s Place, Shelburne Soccer Club, LP Stage Productions, Streams Community Hub, Girl Guides, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Julia’s Place Music Therapy Center, YMCA, Active Lives Canada, Lighthouse Counseling, Museum of Dufferin, Shelburne Rotary Club and Shelburne Taekwondo. 

Fendley came up with the idea to host a resource fair at the school after receiving many questions from parents and guardians about what supports were available locally for their families and how they could be accessed. 

While planning for the event, Fendley specifically looked for resources and organizations with an emphasis on mental health, neurodiversity, and special education. 

“As a special education resource teacher at the school it’s my job to provide resources and support for families, most specifically in the area of special education. We have so many amazing organizations in our area and I speak from personal experience with my own family, that there’s so much available to the community. I share with families all the time what’s available, but this way they’re able to meet and ask the questions themselves,” said Fendley. 

The Centennial Hylands Elementary School Resource Fair will be held on Saturday (Oct. 5) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to attend. 

“I’m very excited to be doing this. I never thought it would be as big as it has turned out to be and hopefully the turnout is equally as good as the number of organizations that are excited to participate,” said Fendley. 



         

