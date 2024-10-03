Current & Past Articles » General News

News from Shelburne Library

October 3, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Thank you to all who signed up during Library Card Sign Up month! The winner of the Kobo will be announced next week! We have a great lineup of events for October — check them out below:

Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. – Coffee, Conversation & Books with local author, Mike Bonikowsky

Mike will tell us about his new book, The Shepherd of Princes, as well as his writing and publishing experiences.

Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. – Seed Saving 101 with Kim Delaney from Hawthorn Seeds

You can save your own seeds whether you have a couple of tomatoes on your balcony or you have a large rural garden full of herbs and veggies. Come learn about such seedy concepts as isolation, population size and rogueing.

Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. – Ontario’s Natural Serenity with David T. Chapman

Our good friend David will be back, this time to teach us about Ontario’s serene landscapes, birds, and night photography.

Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. – Visit From Archivist

Our favourite archivist, Laura, will be at your library with some spooky tales from Dufferin County.

 Shelburne Public Library’s Recommended Read

The Wilds by Sarah Pearse: Since the dark events that scarred her childhood, Kier Templer escaped her hometown to live life on the road. She and her twin have never lost contact until, on a trip to a Portuguese national park, Kier vanishes without a trace. Detective Elin Warner arrives in the same park ready to immerse herself in its vast wilderness–only to hear about Kier’s disappearance, and discover a disturbing map she left behind. The few strangers at an isolated campsite close ranks against Elin’s questions, and the park’s wild beauty starts to turn sinister. Elin must untangle the clues to find out what really happened to Kier. But when you follow a trail, you have to be careful to watch your back

Why Jade Recommends it: This is book 3 in the Elin Warner series, and I’d say the best so far. This is a detective series for people who like a lot of detail in their reading– you’ve got to pay attention to all of the little details in this series. 

Pearse does a good job weaving the tragic stories of the crime victims into the personal life of our Detective, which makes me more invested in the outcome than some other series. This would be a good choice for those who like Tana French, Anna Downes, or Rachel Hawkins.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Fire Department receives funding from Firehouse Subs

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Volunteer first responders with the Shelburne and District Fire Department (SDFD) will have access to necessary equipment ...

Highland Heights unveils $3.3 million expansion

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Students at Hyland Heights Elementary School will spend the school year together in a cohesive building with ...

Headwaters breaks ground on new MRI suite, expected to open in 2025

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has reached another step in bringing the community its first-ever magnetic resonance ...

Shelburne council accepts $42,500 in community grant recommendations for 2025 budget

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved $42,500 in recommended funding for the 2025 budget that local organizations will receive ...

Shelburne to honour Alex Cater with memorial plaque

By Brian Lockhart The Town of Shelburne is honouring one of its residents with a memorial plaque that will be installed at Greenwood Park. Alex ...

Orangeville councillor Tess Prendergast to be Ontario Liberal Party’s Dufferin—Caledon candidate

By Sam Odrowski The Dufferin—Caledon Provincial Liberal Association recently announced Tess Prendergast will officially be nominated as the Ontario Liberal Party’s candidate for the upcoming ...

Two Dufferin County events to commemorate National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two events focused on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation are coming to Dufferin County. The first ...

Artist inspired by rebirth and transformation for MoD Silo Gallery show

By Brian Lockhart When asked to produce work for a show at the Museum of Dufferin, Orangeville artist Stephanie Casino Esguerra, spent several weeks of ...

Headwaters Hospital opens beds, resources to teddy bear patients

By JAMES MATTHEWS It’s something children and Headwaters Health Care Centre professionals have long known: Stuffies need care and attention, too. The Orangeville hospital hosted ...

Local doctor helping recruit physicians in Dufferin–Caledon

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local family doctor is taking on the role of helping recruit more physicians to Dufferin County and ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support