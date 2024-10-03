News from Shelburne Library

October 3, 2024 · 0 Comments

Thank you to all who signed up during Library Card Sign Up month! The winner of the Kobo will be announced next week! We have a great lineup of events for October — check them out below:

Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. – Coffee, Conversation & Books with local author, Mike Bonikowsky

Mike will tell us about his new book, The Shepherd of Princes, as well as his writing and publishing experiences.

Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. – Seed Saving 101 with Kim Delaney from Hawthorn Seeds

You can save your own seeds whether you have a couple of tomatoes on your balcony or you have a large rural garden full of herbs and veggies. Come learn about such seedy concepts as isolation, population size and rogueing.

Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. – Ontario’s Natural Serenity with David T. Chapman

Our good friend David will be back, this time to teach us about Ontario’s serene landscapes, birds, and night photography.

Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. – Visit From Archivist

Our favourite archivist, Laura, will be at your library with some spooky tales from Dufferin County.

Shelburne Public Library’s Recommended Read

The Wilds by Sarah Pearse: Since the dark events that scarred her childhood, Kier Templer escaped her hometown to live life on the road. She and her twin have never lost contact until, on a trip to a Portuguese national park, Kier vanishes without a trace. Detective Elin Warner arrives in the same park ready to immerse herself in its vast wilderness–only to hear about Kier’s disappearance, and discover a disturbing map she left behind. The few strangers at an isolated campsite close ranks against Elin’s questions, and the park’s wild beauty starts to turn sinister. Elin must untangle the clues to find out what really happened to Kier. But when you follow a trail, you have to be careful to watch your back

Why Jade Recommends it: This is book 3 in the Elin Warner series, and I’d say the best so far. This is a detective series for people who like a lot of detail in their reading– you’ve got to pay attention to all of the little details in this series.

Pearse does a good job weaving the tragic stories of the crime victims into the personal life of our Detective, which makes me more invested in the outcome than some other series. This would be a good choice for those who like Tana French, Anna Downes, or Rachel Hawkins.

