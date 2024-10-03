Uncategorized

House in Amaranth repeatedly vandalized over four days

October 3, 2024

The exterior of a house in Amaranth has been repeatedly vandalized over a four-day period.

Officers from Dufferin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the incidents that started on Sept. 20 and last took place on Sept. 23.

The first incident occurred at roughly 11 p.m. on Sept. 20. Officers were called to a residence on County Rd. 11 in Amaranth to respond to a vandalism incident. The homeowner notified police that a window of their garage had been smashed and approximately $600 worth of tools were stolen. 

The following day (Sept. 21) at 7:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP received a second call from the homeowners, notifying them that they woke up to find their house’s exterior and garage door covered in spray paint.

Later that same day, around 10 p.m., police were called back by the homeowners advising that within the last couple of hours, the home had fallen victim again to a can of spray paint. This time targeting the front porch of the home.

At roughly 1:30p.m. on Sept. 23, Dufferin OPP were called back to the Amaranth home in response to additional incidents of spray paint covering its exterior door.

Dufferin OPP are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal activity to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca.



         

