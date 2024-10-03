Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP cracking down on noise pollution created by modified mufflers 

October 3, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Dufferin County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are cracking down on drivers of modified vehicles with loud exhausts.

Dufferin OPP say they are listening to concerns brought forward by the public regarding noise pollution created by modified mufflers.

“Modified vehicles along with loud exhaust have become a major concern to the residents,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release. “Dufferin OPP will be conducting patrols for excessively noisy and modified vehicles.”

Drivers must remember that it is their responsibility to ensure their vehicle exhaust systems meets the current requirements of the Provincial Laws, including local by-laws along with the Highway Traffic Act (HTA), said Dufferin OPP. 

This means the exhaust system must be working properly, which includes no excessive noise or unreasonable smoke. 

“All motor vehicles and motor assisted bicycles are required to have a proper muffler in good working order and shall not use a muffler cut-out, straight exhaust, gutted muffler, Hollywood muffler, by-pass, or similar device in accordance with the HTA s. 75,” said Dufferin OPP’s press release.

“Dufferin County roadways are meant to be shared and enjoyed by everyone, please keep this in mind when operating a motor vehicle.”



         

