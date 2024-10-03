Current & Past Articles » Sports

Royals win by a single point in overtime over Wellington Heights

October 3, 2024

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It was a nail-biting finish when the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals went into overtime with the Wellington Heights Secondary School Wolverines during senior girl’s basketball action on Monday, Sept. 30.

It was a close game for all four quarters.

With six minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Royals were leading 21-19.

The game was tied when Wellington Heights hit a three-pointer with two minutes left on the clock.

Neither team could score in the remaining minute and the game went into overtime.

Both teams played an exceptional, hard-fought overtime period but neither squad was able to put the ball through the hoop.

A foul gave the Royals a free throw, and Paris Hackshaw hit the mark for one point, and the Royals left the court with a 30-29 win.

“It was a close game, we had all our subs coming in and out with our players getting injured because it was an aggressive game, it was still good even though we didn’t have our main five on the court the whole time,” said Royals shooting guard, Ashley Valade after the game. “Everyone put out a lot of competition. At the last second, Paris got her free throw and that won it for us. It was tied and we went into over time for four minutes. Everyone was putting in their best effort and the other team was doing really good defence. It was really good competition.”

The overtime play was really intense as both teams tried to get into shooting positions.

“The whole game was like a game of tag because we kept going back and forth,” summed up Royals player Tahlia Henry after the game. “The overtime period was so tiring. There was so much adrenaline – we wanted to win. You could tell we wanted to win. I think our season is going really well. Our first game was against Emmanuel (Christian School) and we did pretty good for our first game without much practice. Our second game against Norwell, we won.”

The Royals are now in first place in the District 4 standings with a 2-1 record and 4 points.

The Royals will play two road games against Erin District High School and Emmanuel Christian High School.

They will return to home court at Centre Dufferin on Wednesday, October 16, to host Norwell District Secondary School.

Game time is 2:10 p.m.



         

