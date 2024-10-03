Shelburne Stallions triumph in Dufferin County Cup final at season finale

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Stallions emerged victorious in the highly anticipated final of the Dufferin County Cup (DCC) cricket match.

The Stallions secured a comfortable win over the Wingham Falcons by 64 runs.

The match was held at KTH Park in Shelburne on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Prior to the match, the Stallions won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Falcons put a lot of pressure on the play, taking two key wickets within the first three overs.

The Stallions’ middle-order duo of Harpreet Sandhu and Abdul Razzaq revived the innings, contributing 53 and 67 runs. They were supported by Ahsen Siddiqui’s 17 runs, giving the Stallions a competitive total of 176 runs.

Amit of the Falcons was the standout bowler, taking three crucial wickets.

When the Falcons came out to chase, Stallions’ opening bowler Amjaid Hussain had a huge start, claiming two wickets in the very first over.

Despite a good effort by Subh, who managed 26 runs, and Milind, who added 19, the Falcons couldn’t’ break through the Stallions’ disciplined bowling attack.

Falling short by 64 runs, the Falcons had to settle for a loss.

After the win, the Stallions were crowned DCC champions for 2024. The Stallions were also awarded a monetary award for the win.

The season finale continued on Sunday, Sept. 22, with the Shelburne Cricket Club hosting its annual awards gala at the Hockley Valley Resort.

The event honoured the outstanding players of the 2024 season.

Awards went to: Best Wicketkeep – RajMohan Mithadil. Best Fielder – Shivdhan Singh. Best Fielder (youth) – Adyaan Siddiqui. Best Bowler – Ravi Gill. Best Bowler (youth) – Mohammad Raza. Best Batsman – Shared between Abdul Razzaq and Garry Gill. Best Batsman (youth) – Hisaan Siddiqui. Player of the League – Abhay Pratap Singh.

The gala brought a fitting close to the 2024 season making a year of stellar cricket for the Shelburne Cricket Club.

