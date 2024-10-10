Current & Past Articles » General News

News from Shelburne Library

October 10, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Thank you to all who signed up and renewed their library cards during Library Card Sign Up month! Congratulations to our weekly winners, Brodie, Mareena, Gregory, and Ann! Congratulations also to our Grand Prize Winners, Wayne and Louise, who won a new Kobo!

Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. – Coffee, Conversation & Books with local author, Mike Bonikowsky

Mike will tell us about his new book, The Shepherd of Princes, as well as his writing and publishing experiences. Registration required.

 Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. – Seed Saving 101 with Kim Delaney from Hawthorn Seeds

You can save your own seeds whether you have a couple of tomatoes on your balcony or you have a large rural garden full of herbs and veggies. Come learn about such seedy concepts as isolation, population size and rogueing. Registration required.

 Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. – Ontario’s Natural Serenity with David T. Chapman

Our good friend David will be back, this time to teach us about Ontario’s serene landscapes, birds, and night photography. Registration required.

 Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. – Meet an Archivist

Our favourite archivist, Laura, will be at your library with some spooky tales from Dufferin County.

 Don’t forget we have Seniors Tech Tutoring appointments available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. It’s the perfect opportunity to ask your tech questions in a non-judgmental environment. Call 519-925-2168 to book an appointment.

Recommended Read of the Week: Till Death Do Us Part by Laurie Elizabeth Flynn

Years ago, June’s beloved husband drowned on their honeymoon, his body never found. Now, a decade later, June is finally ready to move on. She owns a natural wine bar in Brooklyn and is engaged to a patient, supportive man named Kyle. She’s excited to finally begin a new chapter in her life and start a family. But out of the blue, she sees him–Josh, her first husband. Is this just a hallucination from the guilt June carries about finally moving on, or is it possible that her husband never died in the first place? June secretly flies to Napa for answers. But she’s not prepared for all the secrets she’s about to unlock because everything she thought she knew about her first love is a lie.

Why Rose Recommends it – If you’re looking for a fast-paced steamy and suspenseful read, look no further than Till Death Do Us Part. June is a character that readers will sympathize with, so when the truth about her first husband starts unravelling you’ll feel compelled to keep reading. The plot is intricate, the setting is stunning, and the psychological thrills will keep you guessing until the end. This is a great choice for those who like Megan Abbott, Lisa Jewell, and B.A. Paris.



         

