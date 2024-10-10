Current & Past Articles » Police news

Victim of armed robbery at gas station shot, faces life-threatening injuries

October 10, 2024

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

An armed robbery at a gas station in Amaranth earlier this week has resulted in life-threatening injuries for one individual. 

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is now requesting the public’s assistance with their investigation into the shooting and robbery. 

A masked individual entered an Esso gas station on County Road 109 in Amaranth with a firearm at roughly 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7. OPP officers then responded to a report of the incident around 11:40 p.m.

“The individual discharged the firearm during the robbery and a victim sustained a life-threatening injury,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release on Oct. 8. “The victim was transported by Air Ornge to a Toronto area trauma centre, where they remain in life-threatening condition.”

The person who committed the robbery and shooting was wearing a three-quarter length winter jacket with a fur hood, black pants, black shoes, and a blue medical mask.

The investigation is ongoing by the Dufferin OPP Crime Unit under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch.

Because a firearm was involved in this incident, members of the public who see the suspected individual are asked not to engage or approach them. Instead, they are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately and advise police.

As the investigation continues, there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area of County Road 109 between 7th Line and 17th Line. 

To assist in the investigation, the OPP is asking anyone in the area to check, save and secure any potential video evidence from devices at their homes or business between Oct. 7 at 11:15 p.m. and Oct. 8, 2024, at 12 a.m. 

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. 

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 



         

