Brampton man’s vehicle impounded following speeding charges in Mono

October 10, 2024

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have removed and charged a Brampton resident with Highway Traffic Act (HTA) and Criminal Code of Canada (CCC) offences resulting in a three-day driver’s licence suspension.

The charges came as the result of a traffic stop along Highway 10 in Mono on Oct. 7, just after 1 a.m. when Dufferin OPP officers were conducting traffic enforcement in that area.

As a result of their investigation following the traffic stop, Satrohan SINGH, a 35-year-old man from Brampton, has been charged with:

• Failure to comply with undertaking

• Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit

The driver was transporting a boat by trailer when they were pulled over. As a result of the charges, the driver was also issued a three-day driver’s licence suspension for being within the “warn” range at the roadside.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

