Motorcycle driver incurs life-altering injuries after collision with SUV last week

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision that took place in Mono last week.

Dufferin OPP officers and emergency crews responded to a serious two-vehicle collision, involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Highway 10, in Mono on Oct. 3 at approximately 8 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 27-year-old man from Cookstown, was transported to a Toronto hospital with life-altering injuries.

Highway 10 was closed, for several hours, while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has video/dash camera footage of the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

