Brighter Tomorrows Classic hosts successful annual golf tournament

October 10, 2024

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Brighter Tomorrows Classic golf tournament held in memory of Bradley Ough, took place at the Woodington Lake Golf Club in Tottenham on Friday, Sept. 27.

Bradley was a Special Olympics athlete from Caledon who won silver in floor hockey in Korea.

“We’re raising money for Special Olympics Ontario [through the golf tournament] as well Community Safety Partners,” explained the event’s organizer Jeff McLean, Dufferin OPP Detective and Constable, who’s also a representative of the annual Police Torch Run. “It falls under the Torch Run umbrella, but it is organized as another event for us.”

There were 176 golfers on the course this year, up from 157 the previous year, and 74 the year before as the tournament has become more popular.

With so many golfers, they have a shotgun start, meaning foursomes spread out at different holes to start the game.

Special Olympics Ontario is part of the global organization that provides athletes with intellectual or physical disabilities opportunities to compete in sports while promoting respect, acceptance, inclusion, and human dignity.

“We had championship hole because we were playing on two courses,” Jeff explained. “There was a single-hole play-down where the top team from each course played-down on the one hole. That way we could crown the winner of the tournament. We had a dinner after the tournament, speeches, and a live auction as well as a silent auction. The funds raised assist with coaching, training, uniforms, and travel”

The final tally raised hasn’t yet been finalized, but it is going to be over $25,000.

The main sponsor, Refined Restorations, has a connection to the tournament and Bradley Ough.

Refined Restorations owner, John Murrary, became a sponsor almost by accident.

He was in a local establishment and overheard Jeff speaking about sponsorships, and thought he could make a good contribution.

“Jeff was in there chatting to them about looking for sponsors,” John said. “I happened to overhear, and I said, I just moved to town, I would love to help out.”

It happens, that John bought his business from Bradley’s father, and his brother Chris, still works for Refined Restorations.

Sponsorships are the main contributor to a charity golf tournament’s success. 



         

