Current & Past Articles » Sports

Junior C hockey underway across the province with 63 teams playing in eight divisions

October 10, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Small-town hockey is underway across the province with 63 Junior C teams playing in 8 divisions representing regions around Ontario.

The Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL) is the world’s largest junior hockey league.

Locally, the North Carruthers division is looking different this year as the executive at the PJHL realigned divisions last year to even things out. 

The Schomberg Cougars and Caledon Golden Hawks have been moved to the East Orr Division.

New in the North Carruthers division this season are the Muskoka Bears. The Bears are a brand-new franchise playing out of Bracebridge.

Also competing in the North Carruthers division this year are the Alliston Hornets, Stayner Siskins, Penetang Kings, Midland Flyers, Innisfil Spartans, Orillia Terriers, and the Huntsville Otters.

The Division season got underway on Sept. 13.

It’s still too early to see how the standings are shaping up, however, the Stayner Siskins have moved into first place in the early going after playing seven games and winning six of them.

The Orillia Terriers have a 5-1-1 record so far – good for 11 points – and are now in second place.

The Allison Hornets are undefeated after five games and have slotted into the number three spot in the division.

In fourth place, the Penetang Kings have a 3-4 record. They are followed by the Innisfil Spartans who also have a 3-4 record.

The Huntsville Otters have been on the ice six times, winning only two of those games.

In the basement, the Midland Flyers have one game after six times on the ice this year.

There is a 42-game regular season scheduled that goes until mid-February before teams head into the playoffs. After division champions are determined, the division will playoff against each other with hopes of making it through to the provincial championship Schmalz Cup final.

The Lakeshore Canadiens are defending Schmalz Cup champions from the 2023-2024 season.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne girl to be featured in upcoming TVO Kids show

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents young and old will need to set a reminder to turn on their televisions on ...

Community groups share concerns over Fiddle Park revitalization project

Pickin’ in the Park, Haunt in the Park may need cancel in 2025 Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Organizers from two well-known ...

Newly renovated hemodialysis unit opens at Headwaters Health Care Centre

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Patients receiving hemodialysis treatments at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will now have more comfort with the ...

Shelburne council accepts $42,500 in community grant recommendations for 2025 budget

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved $42,500 in recommended funding for the 2025 budget that local organizations will receive ...

Shelburne to honour Alex Cater with memorial plaque

By Brian Lockhart The Town of Shelburne is honouring one of its residents with a memorial plaque that will be installed at Greenwood Park. Alex ...

Orangeville councillor Tess Prendergast to be Ontario Liberal Party’s Dufferin—Caledon candidate

By Sam Odrowski The Dufferin—Caledon Provincial Liberal Association recently announced Tess Prendergast will officially be nominated as the Ontario Liberal Party’s candidate for the upcoming ...

Two Dufferin County events to commemorate National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two events focused on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation are coming to Dufferin County. The first ...

Artist inspired by rebirth and transformation for MoD Silo Gallery show

By Brian Lockhart When asked to produce work for a show at the Museum of Dufferin, Orangeville artist Stephanie Casino Esguerra, spent several weeks of ...

Headwaters Hospital opens beds, resources to teddy bear patients

By JAMES MATTHEWS It’s something children and Headwaters Health Care Centre professionals have long known: Stuffies need care and attention, too. The Orangeville hospital hosted ...

Local doctor helping recruit physicians in Dufferin–Caledon

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local family doctor is taking on the role of helping recruit more physicians to Dufferin County and ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support