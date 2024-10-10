Junior C hockey underway across the province with 63 teams playing in eight divisions

October 10, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Small-town hockey is underway across the province with 63 Junior C teams playing in 8 divisions representing regions around Ontario.

The Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL) is the world’s largest junior hockey league.

Locally, the North Carruthers division is looking different this year as the executive at the PJHL realigned divisions last year to even things out.

The Schomberg Cougars and Caledon Golden Hawks have been moved to the East Orr Division.

New in the North Carruthers division this season are the Muskoka Bears. The Bears are a brand-new franchise playing out of Bracebridge.

Also competing in the North Carruthers division this year are the Alliston Hornets, Stayner Siskins, Penetang Kings, Midland Flyers, Innisfil Spartans, Orillia Terriers, and the Huntsville Otters.

The Division season got underway on Sept. 13.

It’s still too early to see how the standings are shaping up, however, the Stayner Siskins have moved into first place in the early going after playing seven games and winning six of them.

The Orillia Terriers have a 5-1-1 record so far – good for 11 points – and are now in second place.

The Allison Hornets are undefeated after five games and have slotted into the number three spot in the division.

In fourth place, the Penetang Kings have a 3-4 record. They are followed by the Innisfil Spartans who also have a 3-4 record.

The Huntsville Otters have been on the ice six times, winning only two of those games.

In the basement, the Midland Flyers have one game after six times on the ice this year.

There is a 42-game regular season scheduled that goes until mid-February before teams head into the playoffs. After division champions are determined, the division will playoff against each other with hopes of making it through to the provincial championship Schmalz Cup final.

The Lakeshore Canadiens are defending Schmalz Cup champions from the 2023-2024 season.

Readers Comments (0)