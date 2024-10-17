News from Shelburne Library

October 17, 2024 · 0 Comments

There are several events coming up at the Shelburne Public Library.

Seed Saving 101 with Kim Delaney from Hawthorn Seeds is coming to the library on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m.

You can save your own seeds whether you have a couple of tomatoes on your balcony or you have a large rural garden full of herbs and veggies. Come learn about such seedy concepts as isolation, population size and rogueing. Registration required.

Ontario’s Natural Serenity with David T. Chapman is coming to the library on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.

Our good friend David will be back, this time to teach us about Ontario’s serene landscapes, birds, and night photography. Registration for this event is required to attend.

The Shelburne Public Library’s favourite archivist, Laura, will be at the library with some spooky tales from Dufferin County on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. Registration is preferred for this event but not required.

Don’t forget we have Seniors Tech Tutoring appointments available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. It’s the perfect opportunity to ask your tech questions in a non-judgmental environment. Call 519-925-2168 to book an appointment.

Recommended read of the week: The Shelburne Public Library recommends Tree Collectors by Amy Stewart. This book profiles 50 extraordinary people whose lives have been transformed by their obsessive passion for trees. This lively compendium, along with side trips to investigate more about trees, reveals what drives one to collect something as enormous, majestic and deeply rooted as a tree.

Why Rose Recommends it: Some of you may be familiar with Amy Stewart because she is the author of the popular Kopp Sisters murder mystery series. The Tree Collectors is about as far afield from murder mysteries as one can get, but it’s no less interesting.

What draws me in to this selection of stories is the passion that is evidenced in each Tree Collector’s story; none of the individual collectors share a species of choice, nor do they cultivate and care for trees for the same purpose. The driving feature for the collectors is the impact the trees have on them and their families – and who can’t relate to that? I know a walk through my bush can allow the space to solve most problems.

This would be a good choice for those who enjoyed Finding the Mother Tree by Suzanne Simard or Seeds of Hope by Jane Goodall.

Readers Comments (0)