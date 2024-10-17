Person shot during armed robbery at gas station dies from injuries

October 17, 2024 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers has elevated an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station in Amaranth to a homicide investigation.

Officers from the Dufferin OPP Detachment responded to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station on County Road 109 on Oct. 7, at approximately 11:40 p.m. A masked individual discharged a firearm during the robbery and a victim sustained a life-threatening injury. The victim was transported by Air Ornge to a Toronto area trauma centre.

The victim has been identified as Mehakdeep Singh, a 25-year-old from Amaranth and on Oct. 10, Mehakdeep succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The individual responsible for the homicide was wearing a dark-coloured, three-quarter length winter jacket with a fur hood, black pants, black shoes, and a blue medical mask.

The investigation is ongoing by the Dufferin OPP Crime Unit under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from the OPP Emergency Response Unit, OPP Canine Unit, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

The OPP is warning the public to not approach the suspected individual or engage with them because a firearm was involved in the incident. Instead, call 9-1-1 immediately to advise police of the suspects whereabouts.

The OPP is asking anyone in the area to check, save and secure any potential video evidence from devices at their homes or business between Oct. 7 at 11:15 p.m. and Oct. 8 at 12 a.m. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Videos of the individual entering and leaving the gas station are on the OPP Central Region’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (X) pages.

A GoFundMe has ben started by the victim’s family: gofundme.com/f/support-mother-sister-of-mehakdeep-after-a-tragic-loss

Readers Comments (0)