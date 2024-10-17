Dundalk man registers three times over legal limit in downtown Shelburne

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently charged a Dundalk man with impaired driving after registering three times over the legal limit of alcohol at a traffic stop.

Dufferin OPP officers were conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Main Street and Owen Sound Street in Shelburne on Oct. 12, at approximately 1:45 a.m., when they noticed a vehicle wasn’t staying in its lane.

The officers conducted a traffic stop and after a brief conversation, they were led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Mark Cope, a 34-year-old man from Dundalk, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Drive motor vehicle – no licence

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Fail to surrender insurance card

• Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

Cope’s driver’s licence has been suspended 90 days, and their vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

