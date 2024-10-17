Current & Past Articles » Police news

Nearly 300 people dead this year from mostly preventable collisions on OPP patrolled roadways

October 17, 2024   ·   0 Comments

So far this year, almost 300 people have died on highways and roads patrolled by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The vast majority of the road incidents that have tragically ended the lives of drivers, passengers, pedestrians and other road users were preventable and attributed to poor and careless actions or behaviours.

Deaths linked to driver inattention are up 40 per cent over this time last year, with speeding, impaired driving and seatbelt non-compliance among other factors contributing to the preventable loss of life in 2024.

Cyclists and pedestrians have been particularly at risk this year, with fatalities in these two road user classes up 100 per cent and 82 per cent respectively over this time last year. Motorcyclist deaths are also up significantly, marking a 41 per cent increase.

In its latest efforts to reduce the number of deaths and injuries on roads, the OPP is joined police services across Canada over the Thanksgiving long weekend for Operation Impact. 

During the annual traffic safety campaign, officers collectively targeted motorists who speed, drive distracted, impaired or fatigued, as well as drivers/passengers who are not buckled up or do not have children/toddlers safely restrained in appropriate child car booster seats.

“The motoring public is reminded that keeping roads safe is a shared responsibility and that every citizen has the right to make it to and from their destination safely,” said Central Region OPP in a press release.

Operation Impact is led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police under the leadership of its Traffic Safety Committee, in support of Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025. 



         

Categories

