Man charged with impaired driving following collision

October 17, 2024 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an Orangeville man with impaired operation after he was involved in a motor vehicle collision.

Dufferin OPP officers responded to a collision in the area of County Road 10 and Blind Line in the Mono on Sept. 8, at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Police arrived on scene and were quickly led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Richard Fairbairn, a 50-year-old male from Orangeville, has been charged with Failure or refusal to comply with demand and Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

Fairbairn is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges at a later date. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for a period of 7 days.

None of Fairbairn’s charges have been proven in court.

Readers Comments (0)