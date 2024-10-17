Current & Past Articles » Police news

Man charged with impaired driving following collision

October 17, 2024

Officers from the Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an Orangeville man with impaired operation after he was involved in a motor vehicle collision.

Dufferin OPP officers responded to a collision in the area of County Road 10 and Blind Line in the Mono on Sept. 8, at approximately 9:45 p.m. 

Police arrived on scene and were quickly led into an impaired driving investigation. 

As a result of the investigation, Richard Fairbairn, a 50-year-old male from Orangeville, has been charged with Failure or refusal to comply with demand and Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

Fairbairn is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges at a later date. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for a period of 7 days.

