Current & Past Articles » General News

Museum invites residents to participate in poppy art installation

October 24, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Dufferin County residents have the opportunity to become a part of a future art installation at the Museum of Dufferin (MoD) that looks to honour veterans past and present. 

The Museum of Dufferin will be hosting a crochet poppy workshop, called the MoD Poppy Project, on Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, which will be run by staff members Jasmine Proteau and Sarah Robinson. During the workshop, participants will learn to do basic crochet stitches and will be provided with all the materials and instructions to create their own handcrafted poppies. 

The finished poppies will be left with the Museum of Dufferin and become part of a Remembrance Day installation in 2025. 

“The intent is for them to make the poppies at our site and then leave them with us so that we can use them in the display and make them, perhaps in remembrance of somebody that they know who is a veteran,” explained Proteau. 

The MoD Poppy Project is inspired by a larger poppy initiative that has popped up across Canada and the United Kingdom. Museum staff initially began exploring creating the poppy installation at the Museum of Dufferin in early 2023. 

Proteau spoke about how the community-involved project aids in the continued efforts of remembrance. 

“With people being able to kind of be hands on, I think that adds a little bit more weight to the practice of remembrance and getting people to connect on a more personal level,” said Proteau. “I’m sure most people can identify at least on family member or friend who could be called a veteran. It helps you think about how it relates to your own life and connect more deeply.” 

Over the next year of crocheting and knitting poppies, the Museum of Dufferin is hoping to receive as many handcrafted poppies as possible, which will help them create a large installation.  

The museum will be accepting submitted crochet or knitted poppies made at home until August 2025. 

Those interested in taking the workshop and being part of the Museum of Dufferin’s 2025 Remembrance Day installation, can register for a time slot on Nov. 2 or 9 by visiting www.dufferinmuseum.com. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Food bank over halfway to raising funds needed for dedicated van

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Food Bank, Shepherd’s Cupboard, is getting closer to its fundraising goal of $100,000 with the ...

Honeywood residents ask County for road safety measures

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Residents from Honeywood are advocating for the County of Dufferin to implement road safety measures on two ...

Headwaters conducts mock hostage-taking scenario with Dufferin police

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Patients at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) and residents living in the area may have noticed an ...

Shelburne girl to be featured in upcoming TVO Kids show

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents young and old will need to set a reminder to turn on their televisions on ...

Community groups share concerns over Fiddle Park revitalization project

Pickin’ in the Park, Haunt in the Park may need cancel in 2025 Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Organizers from two well-known ...

Newly renovated hemodialysis unit opens at Headwaters Health Care Centre

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Patients receiving hemodialysis treatments at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will now have more comfort with the ...

Shelburne council accepts $42,500 in community grant recommendations for 2025 budget

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved $42,500 in recommended funding for the 2025 budget that local organizations will receive ...

Shelburne to honour Alex Cater with memorial plaque

By Brian Lockhart The Town of Shelburne is honouring one of its residents with a memorial plaque that will be installed at Greenwood Park. Alex ...

Orangeville councillor Tess Prendergast to be Ontario Liberal Party’s Dufferin—Caledon candidate

By Sam Odrowski The Dufferin—Caledon Provincial Liberal Association recently announced Tess Prendergast will officially be nominated as the Ontario Liberal Party’s candidate for the upcoming ...

Two Dufferin County events to commemorate National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two events focused on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation are coming to Dufferin County. The first ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support