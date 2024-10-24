Single vehicle collision results in death of 68-year-old East Garafraxa man

October 24, 2024 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers along with Dufferin County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and Fire Services responded to a single-vehicle collision in East Garafraxa over the weekend that resulted in a fatality.

Dufferin OPP officers attended the 10th Line, between County Road 3 and the Erin-East Garafraxa Townline in East Garafraxa on Sunday, Oct. 20, just after 4:30 p.m., for the report of a serious single motor vehicle collision.

Sadly, as a result of the collision, a 68-year-old man from East Garafraxa was pronounced deceased at the scene.

East Garafraxa’s 10th Line was closed for several hours while the OPP’s Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team investigated.

The investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

And those who witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services can contact Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.

Readers Comments (0)