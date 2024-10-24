Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne Stars Cricket Club compete in Shel-Bram Cup

October 24, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Cricket Club’s premier team, the Shelburne Stars, travelled to Brampton on Friday, Oct. 11 to take on the Brampton Strikers at Teramoto Park for the Shel-Bram Cup.

The Stars are last year’s winner of the Cup.

The match was played in the evening under the park’s lights.

Winning the toss, the Strikers elected to field first to start the match.

It was the right move for the Strikers when their bowling put the Stars back to 41 in five, in just the seventh over.

Despite the shaky start, Sarfaraz Bhula led a crucial fight with 42 runs.

Hisaan Siddiqui played on the mat under the lights for the first time and had great poise and skill. His 23-run contribution was vital in steadying the Star’s innings, demonstrating confidence and cricketing ability beyond his years.

The total was further boosted by Samir’s 12 runs and Ahsen’s 10 runs, moving the Stars to a competitive score of 123.

Harsimran Virk was the bowling hero for the Strikers, taking five wickets to stifle the Stars’ batting effort.

The Stars’ bowlers took to the field but struggled to make early in-roads as the Strikers’ openers, Mihir with 49 runs and Fraz with 20 runs, laid a strong foundation for the chase.

The Stars managed to grab eight wickets, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Strikers from chasing down the target with two wickets in hand.

Tabish Taufiq led the bowling efforts for the Stars, claiming three wickets, while Sarfaraz Bhulla chipped in with two.

Harsimran Virk’s five-wicket haul earned him the Man of the Match accolade.

The Brampton Strikers took home the Shel-Bram Cup.

The night match offered a good learning experience for the Shelburne Cricket Club, especially for emerging youth players.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Food bank over halfway to raising funds needed for dedicated van

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Food Bank, Shepherd’s Cupboard, is getting closer to its fundraising goal of $100,000 with the ...

Honeywood residents ask County for road safety measures

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Residents from Honeywood are advocating for the County of Dufferin to implement road safety measures on two ...

Headwaters conducts mock hostage-taking scenario with Dufferin police

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Patients at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) and residents living in the area may have noticed an ...

Shelburne girl to be featured in upcoming TVO Kids show

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents young and old will need to set a reminder to turn on their televisions on ...

Community groups share concerns over Fiddle Park revitalization project

Pickin’ in the Park, Haunt in the Park may need cancel in 2025 Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Organizers from two well-known ...

Newly renovated hemodialysis unit opens at Headwaters Health Care Centre

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Patients receiving hemodialysis treatments at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will now have more comfort with the ...

Shelburne council accepts $42,500 in community grant recommendations for 2025 budget

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved $42,500 in recommended funding for the 2025 budget that local organizations will receive ...

Shelburne to honour Alex Cater with memorial plaque

By Brian Lockhart The Town of Shelburne is honouring one of its residents with a memorial plaque that will be installed at Greenwood Park. Alex ...

Orangeville councillor Tess Prendergast to be Ontario Liberal Party’s Dufferin—Caledon candidate

By Sam Odrowski The Dufferin—Caledon Provincial Liberal Association recently announced Tess Prendergast will officially be nominated as the Ontario Liberal Party’s candidate for the upcoming ...

Two Dufferin County events to commemorate National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two events focused on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation are coming to Dufferin County. The first ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support