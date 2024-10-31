Current & Past Articles » General News

Dufferin County invites community to Open House highlighting building code updates on Nov. 7

October 31, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin County’s Building Services Division invites residents to attend an Open House on Nov. 7 to learn about important updates in the 2024 Building Code.

This free event will be held at the Edelbrock Centre Meeting Room, 30 Centre St., Orangeville, from 3 to 6 p.m.

During the Open House, residents can learn about changes in building regulations, including guidelines for:

• Two-unit houses

• Farm buildings

• HVAC and plumbing

• New measures for accessibility and radon mitigation

Residents will be able to ask County staff questions to understand the new requirements. Industry and community members are encouraged to join the County to learn how these updates may affect their projects.

For additional information, please contact Dufferin County at 519-941-2816 or visit the County’s website at www.dufferincounty.ca/building-services.

 The 2024 Building Code comes into effect on January 1, 2025, with a three-month grace period until March 31, 2025 for certain designs that are already underway.

Permit applications must be submitted before Dec. 31, 2024, using the 2012 Building Code.

Between Jan. 1, 2025 and March 31, 2025, permit applications may be submitted using the new 2024 Building Code.

Permit applications may be submitted using the 2012 Building Code if the applicant demonstrates that their working drawings were substantially complete by Dec. 31, 2024.

By April 1, 2025, Permit applications must be submitted using the 2024 Building Code.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Dufferin teenager to compete in cattle, equestrian, poultry shows at Royal Winter Fair for first time in event’s history

Written By SAM ODROWSKI A 16-year-old Dufferin County resident will compete at an unprecedented level during the 102nd Royal Winter Fair in Toronto.  While it ...

Legion temporarily closes after president resigns

Ceremonies still taking place locally to commemorate Remembrance Day Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Legion, Branch 220, will remain closed ...

Hockey fans throughout Dufferin County meet Mats Sundin at book signing

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A sea of blue and white jerseys descended on one of Orangeville’s local arenas as Toronto Maple ...

Shelburne girl to be featured in upcoming TVO Kids show

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents young and old will need to set a reminder to turn on their televisions on ...

Community groups share concerns over Fiddle Park revitalization project

Pickin’ in the Park, Haunt in the Park may need cancel in 2025 Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Organizers from two well-known ...

Newly renovated hemodialysis unit opens at Headwaters Health Care Centre

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Patients receiving hemodialysis treatments at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) will now have more comfort with the ...

Shelburne council accepts $42,500 in community grant recommendations for 2025 budget

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Town Council has approved $42,500 in recommended funding for the 2025 budget that local organizations will receive ...

Shelburne to honour Alex Cater with memorial plaque

By Brian Lockhart The Town of Shelburne is honouring one of its residents with a memorial plaque that will be installed at Greenwood Park. Alex ...

Orangeville councillor Tess Prendergast to be Ontario Liberal Party’s Dufferin—Caledon candidate

By Sam Odrowski The Dufferin—Caledon Provincial Liberal Association recently announced Tess Prendergast will officially be nominated as the Ontario Liberal Party’s candidate for the upcoming ...

Two Dufferin County events to commemorate National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two events focused on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation are coming to Dufferin County. The first ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support