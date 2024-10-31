Dufferin County invites community to Open House highlighting building code updates on Nov. 7

Dufferin County’s Building Services Division invites residents to attend an Open House on Nov. 7 to learn about important updates in the 2024 Building Code.

This free event will be held at the Edelbrock Centre Meeting Room, 30 Centre St., Orangeville, from 3 to 6 p.m.

During the Open House, residents can learn about changes in building regulations, including guidelines for:

• Two-unit houses

• Farm buildings

• HVAC and plumbing

• New measures for accessibility and radon mitigation

Residents will be able to ask County staff questions to understand the new requirements. Industry and community members are encouraged to join the County to learn how these updates may affect their projects.

For additional information, please contact Dufferin County at 519-941-2816 or visit the County’s website at www.dufferincounty.ca/building-services.

The 2024 Building Code comes into effect on January 1, 2025, with a three-month grace period until March 31, 2025 for certain designs that are already underway.

Permit applications must be submitted before Dec. 31, 2024, using the 2012 Building Code.

Between Jan. 1, 2025 and March 31, 2025, permit applications may be submitted using the new 2024 Building Code.

Permit applications may be submitted using the 2012 Building Code if the applicant demonstrates that their working drawings were substantially complete by Dec. 31, 2024.

By April 1, 2025, Permit applications must be submitted using the 2024 Building Code.

