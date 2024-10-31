Traffic complaint to police results in impaired driving charges

October 31, 2024

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently charged a Grey Highlands man with impaired operation related offences after receiving a traffic complaint.

Officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint in the area of Highway 89 in Mulmur on Oct. 25, just after 9:30 p.m.

After getting to the area, Dufferin OPP officers located the vehicle in question and were led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Michael Bachelder, 49, from Grey Highlands, has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Bachelder is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. His driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicle impounded for 7 days.

None of the charges against Bachelder have been proven in court.

The Dufferin OPP would like to remind motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs.

“Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you,” said Dufferin OPP’s statement.

