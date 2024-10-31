Dufferin OPP lay impaired driving charges after man puts car into ditch

October 31, 2024 · 0 Comments

A motorist from York Region who was driving while impaired by drugs in Mulmur crashed into a ditch, according to a statement released by the Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on Oct. 29.

The statement, titled “When Driving High Takes a Nosedive Straight Into the Ditch,” said that Dufferin OPP officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle in a ditch off of Highway 89 in Mulmur on Sunday, Oct. 27, shortly after 9:15 p.m.

When the officers arrived on scene, they were quickly led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the Dufferin OPP’s investigation, a 52-year-old man from York Region has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

As a result of the incident, the York Region man’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle went to the impound for seven days.

The operation while impaired charge has not been proven in court.

Readers Comments (0)