Two people charged with impaired driving, one described by Dufferin OPP as white ghost

October 31, 2024 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a person dressed up as a ghost with impaired operation related offences as the result of a motor vehicle collision.

On Oct. 27, 2024, just after 12:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Glengarry Road in Orangeville.

The vehicle had struck a fire hydrant along with a street sign.

“The driver was described as a white ghost who exited the vehicle and started to push it down the road after the collision. While this was happening, the passenger jumped into the driver’s seat in an attempt to flee the scene,” said Dufferin OPP.

Both parties were arrested for impaired operation related offences.

A 48-year-old male from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Driving while under suspension

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

A 44-year-old female from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

“This Halloween, plan your ride wisely: Don’t let ghosts be the only ones haunting the roads,” said Dufferin OPP’s press release.

The two accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Both their driver’s licence were suspended 90 days, and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Readers Comments (0)