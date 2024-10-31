Orangeville man charged with impaired driving

October 31, 2024 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently charged a Orangeville resident with impaired operation related offences as the result of a motor vehicle collision.

Dufferin OPP officers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle collision in the area of County Road 11, Amaranth on Oct. 26, just before 6:00 p.m.

The officers arrived on scene and were quickly led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the OPP’s investigation, Samuel Jennings, a 27-year-old man from Orangeville, has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicle impounded for 7 days.

None of the charges against Jennings have been proven in court.

