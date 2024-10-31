Centre Dufferin Royals junior girls’ basketball team enter playoffs

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The District 4 junior girls’ basketball regular season has wrapped up and teams will now get ready to go into the playoffs.

It was a short season as the juniors played only six games on the regular schedule.

The CDDHS junior girls had a difficult year on the court going winless in the regular season, but they still qualified for the playoff round.

In first place, the Westside Secondary School team from Orangeville will enter the playoffs as the top seed after going undefeated after six games.

Emmanuel Christian High School finished second in the regular season with a 3-3 record.

Erin District High School finished in third place with a 3-3 record.

The District playoffs got underway on Tuesday, Oct. 29, with results not available at press time.

The Centre Dufferin girls will have to bring their best game to the semi-final round as they will be up against the first-place Westside team in the first round.

In the other semi-final round, Erin District High School will meet Emmanuel Christian High School.

The winners of the semi-final games will go on to play for the District 4 championship on Monday, Nov. 4.

The top-seed team will host the championship game.

